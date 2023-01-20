Catch UpPacked Lunch School Tour
Packed Lunch Tour at Scoil Bhríde National School: Wide Range of Activities in School
We had loads of fun chatting with Clíodhna, Salvador, Charlie, Dean, Daniel, Orla, and Charlie P. about the wide variety of activities they have in school. We heard about Food Dudes, Say Yes to Languages, Junior Entrepreneur, Amber flag, sport and drama lessons. Brian even got Spanish lessons from Salvador.