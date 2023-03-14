Packed Lunch Tour at Scoil Molaise: Favourite Primary School Memory, Sport, and Green School

Shannon Redmond and the whole KCLR Packed Lunch Tour Team stopped at Scoil Molaise in Old Leighlin to hear about the school life of our little listeners.

We are joined by Jack, Conor, Bonnie, Kate and Oran. They tell us the sport that they play and their favourite memories in primary school. Most of them are moving on to secondary school next school year, so we hear their thoughts on that. They tell us about the Green Schools initiative. We also hear from Jack about his favourite basketball player, Lebron James.

