Catch UpPacked Lunch School Tour

Packed Lunch Tour at Scoil Naisiunta Naomh Padraig: A Chat with Future Sports Stars

Packed Lunch Tour at Scoil Naisiunta Naomh Padraig in Ballyhale.

Photo of Nicole Olavario Nicole Olavario09/11/2022

The Packed Lunch Tour visited the Scoil Naisiunta Naomh Padraig in Ballyhale, Kilkenny. Brian is joined by the 5th-class students who are big sports fans! We also recalled their memory of watching Ballyhale win the county final. We hear about their hobbies, their favourite subjects and their favourite thing they do in school.

Photo of Nicole Olavario Nicole Olavario09/11/2022