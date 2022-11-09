Catch UpPacked Lunch School Tour
Packed Lunch Tour at Scoil Naisiunta Naomh Padraig: A Chat with Future Sports Stars
Packed Lunch Tour at Scoil Naisiunta Naomh Padraig in Ballyhale.
The Packed Lunch Tour visited the Scoil Naisiunta Naomh Padraig in Ballyhale, Kilkenny. Brian is joined by the 5th-class students who are big sports fans! We also recalled their memory of watching Ballyhale win the county final. We hear about their hobbies, their favourite subjects and their favourite thing they do in school.