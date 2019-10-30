KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Paid Leave for Parents Set to Increase This Week
It's good news for new parents... (every little helps!)
New parents are to get an extra two weeks paid leave from this week.
Up to 60,000 working parents are to benefit from the time off which comes into effect this Friday.
It means the amount of paid leave for mothers will go from 26 weeks to 28, while a father’s will go from 2 weeks to 4.
According to the Irish Independent, the bill is currently with the President for sign off.