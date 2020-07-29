Pandemic unemployment payments won’t be stopped for travel to green list countries

People traveling to green list countries will no longer have their pandemic unemployment payments stopped after a government u-turn.

It comes after days of controversy about the payment being paused if people travel abroad.

People will still lose the payment if they travel to non-green list countries unless it’s for essential reasons like a bereavement.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys confirmed the rules will change to reflect the general travel advice:

“I’ve now asked my officials to amend the regulations so that people on jobseekers who wish to travel to any of the countries on the green list can do so and continue to receive their payment. For countries that are not on the green list, persons can travel for essential reasons only” the Minister confirmed.