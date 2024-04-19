Mam Nicola Higgins and Dad Nicholas Flood are looking to raise €150,0000 to get their son Nickey to the USA for a double lung transplant

Nickey was born at 27 weeks by emergency C-Section at the Coombe hospital on lic flow the 03-05-23 weighing in at 985 grams due to reduced end diasto. He was put on CPAP at 2 minutes of life.

He was intubated for the first six days of his life due to pulmonary Hypertension.He had an echo and the results showed severe pulmonary hypertension with bidirectional flow across his PDA also it showed a 4mm ASD with left to right flow

The Funds wil go to help the family with the following:

Triton zero chair

(This chair will allow Nickey to interact with his siblings and sit up for feeding also support with his development and muscle tone

Double lung transpant

(This is the main one that will give him a fighting chance in life and a new start)

Medical adapted /sensory room

(This is to equip a sterile medical room within the family home for baby Nickey for all his medical equipment including his oxygen and all of his medical supplies)

https://www.gofundme.com/f/our-little-warrior-nickey?