Parents of children with autism have been outlining the challenges they face accessing relevant supports.

They were among those who gathered at Swan Electrical Expert at the Strawhall Industrial Estate in Carlow on Friday morning for a coffee morning in aid of Irish charity As I Am.

The fundraiser happened just before Simon Harris paid his first visit to this constituency in his new role, stopping by both counties to cover a range of events, gatherings and on street meet-and-greets in both Carlow town and Kilkenny city.