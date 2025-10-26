Some big games are set to be played at key venues locally and match-goers are asked to park responsibly.

The main GAA arenas of UPMC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny city and Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow town have recently seen residents and others raise concerns as cars appear abandoned on footpaths and green areas while some have blocked homes.

And that’s despite the close proximity of car parks.

Discussions have been held in both counties with extra measures implemented but the mainstay of responsibility lies with those behind the wheel.