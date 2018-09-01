Pauline McLynn wants you to ‘save a hen’

Pauline McLynn’s calling on people in Kilkenny and Carlow to adopt a hen this weekend.

The Father Ted actress is patron of the Littlehill Animal Rescue and Sanctuary who are trying to save thousands of battery hens who’re bound for the slaughterhouse after their productivity dropped.

The birds can be picked up in at Aldi in Callan tomorrow morning at a 10.15am as well as at other locations in Waterford and across Munster.

Anyone who’s interested is being advised to pre-book on the Littlehill sanctuary’s facebook page and Pauline says for a small €6 fee you could have eggs for years to come.