Pedestrian critical after being hit by a van in Carlow town this morning

The man has been taken to hospital following the incident

KCLR96FM News & Sport 08/10/2019

A man has been taken to hospital in a criticial condition after being hit by a van this morning.

It happened at Hanover behind the Old Penneys Carpark shortly after 5am

The road has been closed off for an examination and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who might have been in the area to contact them in Carlow town on  059 9136620.

