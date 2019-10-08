KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Pedestrian critical after being hit by a van in Carlow town this morning
The man has been taken to hospital following the incident
A man has been taken to hospital in a criticial condition after being hit by a van this morning.
It happened at Hanover behind the Old Penneys Carpark shortly after 5am
The road has been closed off for an examination and diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who might have been in the area to contact them in Carlow town on 059 9136620.