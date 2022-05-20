Pedestrian dies following Tipperary motorway incident

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 60’s died on the M8 in Co Tipperary on Thursday.

The pedestrian was struck by an articulated lorry on the motorway near Burncourt in Cahir at around 3 o’clock in the afternoon.

The driver of the lorry, a man in his 30s, wasn’t injured in the incident.

The road was closed last night to allow for a technical examination.

Any witnesses to the crash, or any drivers with dashcam footage, are asked to contact Cahir Garda Station.