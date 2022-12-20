Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being knocked down by a bus in Kilkenny city

A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after being knocked down by a bus in Kilkenny city this evening. (Tuesday)

The old Dublin Road has been closed from the junction with the O’Loughlin Road out to the Ring Road.

It’s not yet clear how seriously injured the pedestrian is.

The bus is still blocking the road at the moment and it’s causing severe traffic disruption in the area.

Gardai say motorists should avoid if possible.

There has also been a crash on the southbound lanes of the M9 motorway between the Castledermot and Tinryland junctions with the Fire Services asking drivers to exercise the utmost care.