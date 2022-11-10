Pedestrian killed after being knocked down on Kilkenny Ring Road

A pedestrian has been Killed after being knocked down on the ring road in Kilkenny on Thursday evening.

It happened about 5.15pm near the exit from Woodies at Springhill.

Emergency services were called out quickly but KCLKR understand that they were pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s having a severe effect on traffic with Gardai closing the Ring Road and attempting to direct motorists away.

The advice is to avoid the ring road between the Waterford Road and Bohernatounish roundabouts and take extra care in the area.