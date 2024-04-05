A trial pedestrianisation of Tullow Street in Carlow town begins today.

The Local Enterprise Office recently outlined details for KCLR News of the pilot programme which will run across six weekends (including12th-13th April 2024, 3rd-4th May 2024, 10th-11th May 2024, 31st May – 1st June and 7th-8th June 2024).

It sees the stretch between the Potato Market and Dublin Street out of bounds to vehicles from 11am to 5:30pm each of the dates involved.

For this, the inaugural outing, organisers are tying into the Pan Celtic International Festival and there’s a range of activities set to roll out, including;

Sgt Conor Egan has told KCLR News “Obviously we were consulted, it’s a trial period over six weekends, it’s been laid out by Carlow County Council and the Local Enterprise Office, they’re classing it a Streetfest with a lot of little events and buskers just bringing a little bit of activity back to Tullow Street”.

He adds; “From a policing perspective we’ll be popping in and out, we will have beat members and guards on mountain bikes just to support the events and just make sure that the sense of safety and that everybody feels safe when they’re out at these events, it’s a positive for Carlow town, getting activity back into the town centre again so we’re very happy to support any initiatives like that in the Community Policing Unit”.

Cllr. Tom O’Neill, Mayor of Carlow Municipal District, expressed his enthusiasm for Streetfest, stating, “As a representative deeply invested in the traditions of Carlow Town, I am thrilled to support initiatives like Streetfest that celebrate our local culture and bring families together. Events like these not only showcase the vibrancy and variety of our Town Centre but also strengthen the bonds that unite us. Streetfest embodies the spirit of unity and inclusivity, offering a platform for everyone to come together, enjoy, and create lasting memories.”

Attending the launch, Cllr. Andrea Dalton, Cathaoirleach, added, “I am delighted to see this program of activities, which aims to support our local retail and hospitality businesses in Lower Tullow Street. Supporting local businesses is not just about economics; it’s about preserving the heart and soul of our communities. When we choose to shop local, we invest in the livelihoods of our neighbours, foster economic resilience, and nurture the unique character of our towns and cities. Every purchase made locally is a vote for the continued prosperity and vitality of our community, and Streetfest provides an opportunity for a family fun experience while also giving back to the local economy by shopping locally.”

Speaking about the programme, Coilín O’Reilly, Chief Executive with Carlow County Council, highlighted the significance of the pedestrianisation pilot. He stated, “Creating a pedestrianisation pilot, supported by a comprehensive program, has demonstrated its effectiveness in attracting more people to shopping areas, thereby increasing foot traffic past storefronts. Streetfest aims to encourage both locals and tourists to explore Lower Tullow Street, fostering a sense of community engagement and supporting local businesses”.

Welcoming the project , Rowena Dooley , President of County Carlow Chamber said “As a Chamber we are delighted to see this project and encourage all to come enjoy and experience Streetfest”. Rowena continued to say “As a Chamber we understand , that as a County together, we can navigate challenges, leverage opportunities, and cultivate a culture of mutual support and innovation and Streetfest is a great example of that and compliments the work of other groups including Tidy Towns , Love Carlow and the wider Town Centre First endeavours by Carlow County Council . I know that by synergizing our resources, and visions, we elevate not only our own enterprises but also the entire community for all”.