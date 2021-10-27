Penneys launches clothes take-back system in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country

Penneys has launched a clothes take-back system across its 36 Irish stores.

The company is aiming to make donating unwanted clothes more convenient.

Its research, alongside RED C, found that almost a quarter of people didn’t know clothes could be recycled at all.

Over half (51%) admitted they throw out old clothes that can’t be re-worn while 91% of people said they do recycle clothing and footwear that can be re-worn.

The take-back boxes will be visible with blue signs in store, and will accept clothing, footwear, bags and some textiles like towels or bedsheets.

Damien O’Neill, Head of Sales at Penneys, said: “We’ve recently launched our bold new ambition to become a circular and more sustainable business: making it easier for customers to donate or recycle their pre-loved clothes is an important part of this. We want to help educate our customers and bring them on this journey with this and part of this is understanding what they think today about recycling old clothes. While it was very encouraging to see how many people already donate their pre-loved clothes and footwear, we’ve learned that there is still more to do to help educate customers about what can be recycled and where.

Our new scheme in Penneys is part of our goal to help people make more sustainable choices and to recycle or donate with convenience. Reducing fashion waste, alongside our commitment that all our clothes will be made from recycled or more sustainably sourced materials by 2030 and how we are working to give our clothes a longer life are all important parts of how we are becoming a more circular business.”

Jack Ostrowski, CEO of Yellow Octopus Group, commented: “We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Penneys and assist in its effort to drive down textile waste and divert fashion goods from going to landfill. It is important for the entire fashion industry to transition from a linear to circular business model. As with every journey, it has to start somewhere, and this Take Back Program is the very beginning of circularity in fashion. Through constant innovations, investments and collaborations, Yellow Octopus Group is proud to be on the forefront of providing solutions which will lead to achieve fully circular fashion ecosystem. We are happy to be sharing this journey together with Penneys.”

All profits from the scheme will go to UNICEF, one of Primark’s global charity partners.

To find out more about how Primark is becoming a more sustainable and circular business and to find out more on how to give clothes a longer life visit www.primark.com/howchangelooks