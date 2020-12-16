“People are now looking for the safe and comfortable” says Tourism Ireland of international travel plans

Tourism Ireland is predicting the level of international travel will start to increase between April and June of next year.

There’s been an estimated 80% decline in overseas visitors coming to Ireland this year compared to last.

The organisation’s research shows young people will be the first to head abroad on holiday.

CEO of Tourism Ireland Niall Gibbons says people will choose their destination carefully saying “Closer to home destinations is where they’re looking to travel to, they’re looking to travel to see their friends and relatives and they’re also looking to go to places that they’ve been before and that’s a big contrast to the conversation we would have had a year ago when people would have been looking to travel to somewhere new, somewhere bragable, people are now looking for the safe and comfortable”.