People with flu virus are being urged to stay clear of emergency rooms

People across Carlow and Kilkenny with illnesses such as the flu and norovirus are being asked to keep emergency departments free for emergencies.

The HSE in the South East are urging the public to help prevent the spread of viruses by steering clear of hospitals and GP surgeries, so as not to infect others who may be very unwell already.

If you are planning to visit family & friends in St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny, University Hospital Waterford, Wexford General Hospital or South Tipperary General Hospital please note that visitor restrictions may apply.

The HSE have also implemented visitor restrictions in many private nursing homes and public nursing homes locally.