Permission granted for 53 new houses in Callan, Kilkenny

There’s good news on the housing front in Kilkenny this week.

The go-ahead’s been given for more than 50 new houses in Callan, while applications have been lodged for a number of other developments in the county.

Permission has been granted to AMC Properties for 53 houses in Kingscourt in Callan.

There will be 46 two-storey semi-detached houses, seven terraced buildings, and five detached garages.

The green light’s also been given to create an open space area for use by the residents.

Meanwhile, Finn Homes Limited are looking to build 17 two-storey terraced and semi-detached houses in Oakridge near Ferrybank.

They also want the option to convert the attic area in any of the three terraced blocks to residential use.

The application says there would have to be a modification to the road alignment, and they would put in a pedestrian crossing.

And on the Kells Road in Kilkenny, permission’s being sought by RFM Construction Limited to build four three-storey houses, and two two-storey houses in Rose Hill Court.