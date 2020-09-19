Petition calling for 24/7 mental health services handed into Minister Mary Butler in Waterford

Over 45,000 people have signed a petition calling for 24/7 mental health services.

Uplift which is behind the idea says it’s been handed in to the Minister for Mental Health Mary Butler in Waterford today.

Uplift member Stacy Quinn says the only way forward is to engage with the people who have mental health illnesses and listen to their needs.

She says a 24/7 emergency department service can save lives.

