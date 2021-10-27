Petition to include more routes on Kilkenny city bus service presented to Green Minister

A petition for more routes to be added to the Kilkenny city bus service has collected more than 4 thousand signatures.

The campaign by local woman Maureen O’Dwyer is to include Kilkenny retail park and other amenities like hotels on the outskirts of the city.

Signatures were collected online at www.change.org and in person and this week the petition has been presented by Maureen to the local Green Minister Malcolm Noonan and Councillor Maria Dollard.