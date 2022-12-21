Pets are to be accommodated in Kilkenny County Council housing

A certain amount of all Kilkenny County Council homes will be earmarked for pet-owners.

The move is being made after issues were raised after some local authority tenants were offered accomodation but told they would have to abandon their beloved animal companions.

Cllr Maria Dollard says this policy change is mostly for cats and dogs and not for more exotic or larger animals.

Speaking on KCLR Live she said “This policy is really about cats and dogs really mostly, the policy outlines the kinds of dogs that you can’t keep, which would be the usual control breed that people would expect to see, like the pitbull terrier.”

She added that people or families with service dogs will be accomodate first. She said “They will prioritise people who have maybe a doctors letter or medical reason why they need their pet but it isn’t only for people with medical reasons, it’s for anybdy that keeps a pet and pets are so important for people”