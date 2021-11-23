Pharmacies across Carlow and Kilkenny set to offer Covid-19 booster

Anyone eligible for a booster Covid-19 vaccine shot can get one at their local pharmacy.

Chemists across the country are due to get stocks this week – see how to register here.

Secretary-General of the Irish Pharmacy Union Darragh O’Loughlin has been telling KCLR that you can sign up for it straight away no matter where you got your original shots.

Listen back to his conversation with our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is here: