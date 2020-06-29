Phase three of Covid-19 lockdown starts today with many businesses reopening

Phase 3 of easing Covid-19 lockdown kicks in today, with many restaurants, cafes and hairdressers reopening for the first time.

A large number of creches and childminding services are back operating, while churches can once again resume service.

All restrictions for travelling within Ireland will be lifted too.

Meanwhile capacity on public transport’s increasing to 50 percent from today, with face coverings becoming mandatory.

But Anne Graham, CEO of the National Transport Authority, says it’s not being enforced at this stage:

“We haven’t got the mean to enforce it at this stage, but that is coming. So that’s why for this week or the next week or so, we will be encouraging customers to wear face coverings”.