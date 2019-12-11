Phil Hogan hoping for majority Government in UK after Thursday vote

Phil Hogan says he hopes the UK returns a majority government tomorrow to end what he described as the ”farce” of British politics over the last few years.

The Kilkenny man was speaking to KCLR before voters in the North and the rest of the United Kingdom go to the polls tomorrow.

Opinion polls seem to indicate that Boris Johnson’s Conservatives are on course to win the overall majority that would allow him to push through with Brexit.

EU Trade Commissioner Hogan says that Europe also needs stability to move forward.

