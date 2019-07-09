Phil Hogan nominated for a second term as EU Commissioner

Minister John Paul Phelan says Phil Hogan’s nominated for a second term as a European Commissioner has come as no surprise.

The Taoiseach confirmed the move this afternoon. Leo Varadkar praised Commissioner Hogan’s work as European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development.

Announcing the decision,the Taoiseach says he is widely respected in Brussels and across the EU as a skilled negotiator and someone who builds alliances.

The Taoiseach also says the Government will work closely with colleagues in the EU to secure the best possible job in the new Commission.

Minister John Paul Phelan says there’s much speculation as to what role he might be appointed to