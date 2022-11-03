Phone and Playstation taken in Carlow town burglary last night

A phone and a Playstation 4 were taken in a burglary in Carlow town last night.

The items went missing from a home in the Dr Cullen Road area sometime between 6:30pm and 10pm.

If you noticed suspicious activity, gardaí want to hear from you.

And they’re calling on all to remain alert.

It comes as Sgt Peter McConnon’s been thanking the people of Carlow for their help which lead to a recent arrest.