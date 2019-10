Gardaí are warning of a phone scam to numbers around the Kilkenny area with the 056 prefix.

In fact the scammers have even dialled the number of the Gardaí in Thomastown today.

Those ringing are attempting to access your bank details which Gardaí say should never be given out over the phone.

They are reminding you that banks and other financial institutions would never ring you up to verify your details.