Pick up a book to take part in Ireland Reads Day

You’re being urged to pick up a book this morning in aid of Ireland Reads Day.

The national celebration of reading is the first of its kind for the country, but is hoped to become an annual event.

Today’s occasion will see bookworms across Ireland take a pledge of involvement- to see exactly how many minutes we as a nation can spend reading.

John O’Gorman, the Chief Executive of Carlow County Library, says people should take full advantage of the event.

He adds that while the occasion came about due to the Pandemic, hopes are high that it’ll continue long after.

More information here