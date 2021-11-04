Plan to cut our greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 to be published

A 125 billion euro plan to cut Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 will be published later.

Cabinet’s meeting to sign-off on the Climate Action Plan, which sets sectoral emissions targets for each government department.

The three biggest areas of focus are likely to be transport, the retrofit of homes and agriculture which is facing a reduction target of 22% to 30%.

However the junior Agriculture Minister, Martin Haydon, is reassuring farmers a reduction in the national herd isn’t being considered:

“Ultimately here what we’re talking about is stabilisation of our herd; that it doesn’t go up and it doesn’t go down, but that we continue to produce the really top quality food that we do. But that we do that will a lower emissions profile”