Planning application for multi-million euro North Quays development to be submitted in November

Planning permission for the major North Quays development should be submitted by the end of next month.

That’s according to Falcon Real Estate who are behind the development on the South Kilkenny/Waterford City border.

In a statement released today Falcon Real Estate Development Ireland have confirmed that by the end of November, the application for planning will be submitted to Waterford County Council.

They would then be hopeful of starting work on the project by this time next year.

With over eight hectares, they say it will be the largest mixed-use development in the South East.

A total of €350 million is to be invested, and there’ll be around 2,300 full-time jobs by 2022 – along with 4,500 indirect jobs.

The development will include a thirteen-storey, 200-room, 4-star hotel and conference centre; a commercial building for tourism, retail, food and leisure; a seven-storey twin block of office space; five residential buildings; and a major transport hub.

It’s hoped the North Quays development would bring an economic boost not just to Waterford City, but to the entire South East region.