Planning permission granted for phase two of IT Carlow’s new sports campus
IT Carlow has been granted planning permission for phase two of its new sports campus.
The permission is for the second phase of the Institute’s sports pitches development.
It includes a new pavilion building, a maintenance building, a 400m eight lane synthetic running track, long jump and track enclosure, and a 30m long synthetic cricket area.
There will also be a new boundary wall along the western side facing the public road and lighting for a walking track.