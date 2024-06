Yet another Kilkenny city hotel’s in the pipeline.

Penny Pudding Limited’s seeking planning permission from the county council to develop a premises at the corner of Pennyfeathre Lane and Pudding Lane.

The site’s within the City Centre Architectural Conservation Area but if given the go-ahead would see the demolition of a former restaurant building replaced by a six-storey hotel.

The vision is for 67 ensuite bedrooms with bar and restaurant facilities as well as 12 bicycle parking spaces.