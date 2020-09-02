Planning permission submitted to Carlow County Council for 78 apartments

Plans are underway for a major housing development in Carlow Town.

Derek Devoy Ltd has submitted a planning application to the county council for 78 apartments on the former Greenvale Site on Montgomery Street.

These would be set up in three blocks ranging in height from four to six storeys. There’s also provision for parking & bike spaces.

It includes associated landscaping & works.

Submissions can be made up to September 23 while a decision’s due on October 14.

