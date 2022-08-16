Planning underway to bring Kilkenny based Ukrainian refugees to visit Hook Head and other attractions in Co Wexford

A local man is trying to organise another day trip for Ukrainian refugees staying in Kilkenny.

Liam Heffernan brought 150 Ukrainian children and family members to the beach in Tramore at the start of the summer with the help of donations from other individuals and businesses locally.

Now he wants to bring a group for a day out to Hook Head in Wexford and he’s looking for volunteers to help or to contribute to the kitty.

He’s been telling KCLR’s The Way It Is about the plans for Saturday and says many of the Ukrainians will be paying their own way for this trip but he wants to raise money for the ones who can’t.

Hear his conversation with our Sue Nunn in full here: