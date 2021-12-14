Plans advance for 20 new CCTV cameras in Kilkenny city

Plans for 20 more CCTV cameras in Kilkenny have taken a step closer to becoming a reality.

380 thousand euro has been ringfenced by Kilkenny City Municipal District for ten at points along the Ring Road roundabouts, with two at Wetlands where significant development is underway.

Others will oversee the skate park, the Castle gates and other spots around the city

Mayor Andrew McGuinness told KCLR news that we won’t have to wait too long for them:

“There’s great progress being made and we were informed that we can look forward to a full installation of our CCTV cameras by next Summer”.

The Mayor confirmed “20 cameras around the city and the outskirts will be added to our CCTV network. It’s fantastic news because we’ve been pushing for this to happen”.