Plans approved for new fire station in Urlingford, County Kilkenny

Urlingford’s set to finally gets its long-awaited new fire station.

This week’s meeting of Kilkenny County Council saw councillors approve plans for the project, which many of the local fire crew have called for over the years.

The new site will be located opposite the existing fire station, and next to Urlingford Garda Station.

Cllr Michael Mc Carthy’s been telling KCLR News “This is great news for Urlingford, the old station which has served the local community since the seventies is no longer fit for purpose and unable to cater for the demands of today’s modern fire and rescue service”.

He adds “The new design will incorporate a two-bay station with a training yard, a lecture room, canteen and staff facilities, the civic training installations will include a drill tower, an underground water tank and breathing apparatus compressor room”.

And the Fianna Fáíl representative says construction work on the project is likely to begin before the year’s out, noting “This is in the pipeline for a while and earlier this year the Minister announced the funding so it’s a great news story and this is the follow-on now and it is hoped that in the third quarter that this will probably be ready to proceed with”.