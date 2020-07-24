KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Plans are being finalised for reopening schools in August
Discussions between the Department of Education and teaching unions resume today.
A detailed plan on how schools can reopen safely in August is being finalised.
Discussions between the Department of Education and teaching unions resume today.
Funding for classroom alterations, improved hand washing facilities and substitute teachers is likely to be provided.
But former Department of Education Advisor John Walsh says he is unsure that the teaching unions will be fully satisfied with the provision of substitutes.