A dedicated cycling facility for Kilkenny has moved a step closer.

Elected members have unanimously backed a proposal that would see a pumptrack, a BMX cycle track and a beginners off-road skills learning area developed for locals at a venue yet to be identified.

Labour Councillor Seán Ó hArgáin brought forward the motion to the council with Fianna Fáil Councillor John Coonan.

Councillor Ó hArgáin says getting more young people back on bikes would be hugely positive:

“We’re dealing with a situation, for instance in Kilkenny city where having had 64% of secondary school students cycling to school in 1994, that’s just over 30 years ago, we’ve now reduced down to less than 5%”

Community cycling tutor Róisín Hickey has been pushing for such a facility for some time and has met with representatives of Kilkenny Leader about what needs to happen next:

“So we just need to identify maybe a few pockets of land around Kilkenny and then we can go off and apply for the funding to get that feasibility study to get the ball rolling”