Plans for new office and retail space in Kilkenny’s Abbey Quarter

Planning permission’s being sought for a new building in Kilkenny’s Abbey Quarter.

Plans have been submitted for a new mixed-use, five-story premises.

It will have three to four floors of office accommodation with multi-functional space on the ground floor to include reception, offices, and retail.

A Natura Impact Statement has been prepared in the application from Kilkenny Abbey Quarter Development Partnership to the County Council.

Submissions can be made until 2nd February with a decision due from the local authority on the 25th of that month.