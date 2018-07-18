Plans for temporary car park on old brewery site in Kilkenny look set to proceed

A temporary car & coach park in the Abbey Quarter looks set to go ahead.

A report on the proposed development was presented to members of Kilkenny County Council at their monthly meeting.

It was recommended that the local authority proceed with the plans for the facility which would be in place for up to five years & would cater for seven buses & 132 cars. It will be accessed from St Francis Bridge & the Central Access Scheme with a right turning lane provided from the CAS to the car park.

12 submissions were recieved by the public with a further two not taken into consideration as they arrived after the closure date.

Councillors voted in favour of proceeding with the project, all except Councilolr Malcolm Noonan who outlined his objection to KCLR News over concerns about bringing even more traffic into the centre of the medieval city