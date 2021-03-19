Plans for windfarm in Carlow halted by the county council

Coilte’s plans for a local windfarm appear to have stalled.

It’s understood that Carlow County Council yesterday refused their application for the Croaghaun project.

Reasons include that the proposed development, of seven wind turbines up to 178 metres in height, would have an adverse visual impact on the Blackstairs and Mount Leinster Uplands Landscape Character Area.

Coilte can appeal the decision to An Bord Pleanála.