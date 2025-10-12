A new housing development is being proposed for Bonnetsrath in Kilkenny.

It will consist of 50 new homes.

Ormonde Homes Limited is seeking to construct the new development on the Glendine Road in Kilkenny.

It will consist of 10, 2 bed, duplex units, 32 3-bed two-storey semi-detached houses and 8 4-bed two-storey semi-detached houses.

It also includes plans for a new vehicle entrance from Glendine Road, Internal roads and footpaths within the development, a pedestrian access point with steps leading to Glendine Road, Car parking spaces, sheltered bicycle parking, public lighting and landscaping.

Kilkenny County Council will make a decison on the application by the end of November.