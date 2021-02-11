Plans progress for amalgamation of two County Kilkenny schools

It’s full steam ahead for the amalgamation of Callan’s two secondary schools.

St Brigid’s College and Coláiste Éamann Rís will unite to become Colaiste Abhainn Rí which officially comes into being in September 2022.

The current principals of both, Majella Gleeson (Coláiste Éamann Rís) and Sally Ronayne (St Brigid’s College), joined our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is to give an update.

Listen back here: