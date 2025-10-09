A play by two Kilkenny men looks set for the silver screen.

‘The Roaring Banshees’ was written by John Morton and Peter McGann and hailed as “A rip roaring gangster saga that takes us into the world of Irish immigrants in 1920’s Chicago at the height of Prohibition”.

Staged in 2019 in Kilkenny and Dublin it seems Deadpan Pictures and Shaftesbury Films are teaming up with the duo to adapt the all-female show as part of a series of projects selected to take part in Rome’s MIA Market.

Deadpan Pictures co-founder Paul Donovan when speaking to Variety referenced series such as “Peaky Blinders” and “Babylon Berlin” when describing the appeal of the local piece.

For more and to watch trailers of the staged production see here.