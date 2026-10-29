

UPMC Nowlan Park will provide the setting for a North versus South double-header in Kilkenny camogie and hurling this Sunday.

The camogie fixture will be used by the Kilkenny management team as a trial, while the hurling match will bring together some of the county’s leading talent.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event will also raise funds for two important causes, with part of the proceeds going to Cois Nore and the Dillon Quirke Foundation.

The hurling squads are due to be announced today, with South manager Walter Walsh encouraged by the enthusiasm shown by players ahead of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Walsh revealed that one player even changed his travel plans to ensure he could take part.

“There is one guy who I won’t mention him, but he was actually away this week. He was due to come home Saturday night, but he changed his flight to Friday night.

“For him to change his flights just to play in it made me realise players want to play this match. That’s key. We want players to want to play. This can become an annual event.”