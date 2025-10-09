A plea’s been issued for help after a local home was targeted by thieves.

It happened between 9 o’clock on Monday night and 12.30 on Tuesday in the Clonegal area of Carlow.

Garda Robert Rasmussen told KCLR News; “The owner observed the back window was broken into the home, the property was vacant at the time”.

He adds; “Gardaí are looking for assistance in relation to anyone with dashcam footage or ring doorbell footage or if anyone saw anyone acting suspicious in the area to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620”.