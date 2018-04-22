Plight of unfinished Carlow schools raised in the Seanad

Good schools are surviving in sub-standard conditions.

So says Carlow Senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor who has called for the Education Minister to appear before the Seanad over his recent announcement of 42 new primary and secondary schools.

She says it’s not acceptable that there has been no commitment to complete and add to schools that are already there.

She used the example of the Presentation de la Salle in Bagenalstown which has been waiting for years to get a sports hall.

Speaking in the Seanad, she also mentioned the buildings in Carlow left unfinished by the collapse of the Carillion company recently – Tyndall College and the Institute of Further Education.

She’s calling for Richard Bruton to answer questions as to when exactly these buildings will be finished.