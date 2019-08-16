Éamonn Tracey jets off to the World Ploughing Championships in the US

“I’m going to be the man to beat out there.”

The words of reigning World Champion Ploughman, Éamonn Tracey, who’s jetting off today for this year’s competition in the USA.

The Carlow man will be defending his title during the two day event in Minnesota at the end of the month.

A send-off party was held for him last night in the Mount Wolseley Hotel.

Speaking to KCLR News, Éamonn says with three world titles under his belt already, the pressure will be on.