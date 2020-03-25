Political parties to meet soon over government formation

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil say they will meet again in the coming days as efforts continue to form a new government.

It’s been revealed no new laws can be passed from next week because approval of both the Dáil and Seanad is needed.

Seanad elections are underway but, with 11 members chosen by the Taoiseach, that can’t happen if the Taoiseach is outgoing.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil say they need to form a stable government to help Ireland recover post-Covid 19.