Politicians in the North and South have to accept results of Northern Ireland Election; “that’s politics” says one Carlow Kilkenny TD

John Paul Phelan says he’s no problem with the fact that Sinn Fein are now the biggest party in the North.

The local Fine Gael TD was speaking on the Way It Is about the Stormont election results.

Sinn Féin didn’t actually increase the number of seats they won but due to losses by the DUP they are now the biggest party and will be able to nominate the First Minister if a new power-sharing executive can be agreed.

Fine Gael Leader Leo Varadakar refused to go into coalition in the South with the Republicans who are consistently polling at the strongest party here.

Party colleague and local representative Deputy Phelan says he would welcome the result over the weekend but he’s not sure they will be able to agree and lead a power-sharing executive in the North.

While Fianna Fáil’s John McGuinness says that all politicians in the North and the South have to accept the results of the election and the consequences – he says that’s politics.

We’ve been hearing too from Sinn Féin’s own TD in our area Kathleen Funchion.

